Wanted: A Cycling Shirt You Can Wear to the Office

It’s always hilarious to see the makeshift ways businessmen who bike to work stash their stuff. Take my dad. He hooks a shopping bag around his handle bars, which looks only slightly less ridiculous than what he used to do: carry a mini backpack. To give you a proper visual: My father is 6-foot-5 and could easily be mistaken for a grizzly bear.

The conundrum is not lost on U.K. designer Sam Hecht, who — himself no stranger to life on two wheels — has collaborated with the British fashion label Margaret Howell to graft storage space onto something working stiffs (biking types included) never go without: their shirt.

The resulting design combines the conveniences of a cycling jersey with the styling of a tailored shirt. Two big back pockets inspired by the turned-up tail of a classic dress shirt fit maps, newspapers, wallets, keys, and whatever other small items you cart to work, and a cleverly concealed pocket above the left cuff affords easy access to your subway card. The rest of the shirt is crisp, clean, and minimally detailed.