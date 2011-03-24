advertisement
Wanted: A Cycling Shirt You Can Wear to the Office

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

It’s always hilarious to see the makeshift ways businessmen who bike to work stash their stuff. Take my dad. He hooks a shopping bag around his handle bars, which looks only slightly less ridiculous than what he used to do: carry a mini backpack. To give you a proper visual: My father is 6-foot-5 and could easily be mistaken for a grizzly bear.

The conundrum is not lost on U.K. designer Sam Hecht, who — himself no stranger to life on two wheels — has collaborated with the British fashion label Margaret Howell to graft storage space onto something working stiffs (biking types included) never go without: their shirt.

The resulting design combines the conveniences of a cycling jersey with the styling of a tailored shirt. Two big back pockets inspired by the turned-up tail of a classic dress shirt fit maps, newspapers, wallets, keys, and whatever other small items you cart to work, and a cleverly concealed pocket above the left cuff affords easy access to your subway card. The rest of the shirt is crisp, clean, and minimally detailed.

The shirt isn’t cheap — 225 pounds, or about $360. But not looking like a geek in a mini backpack has gotta’ be worth a lot more. Buy it here.

[Hat tip to Core77]

