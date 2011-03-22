A Toothbrush That Doubles as a Tube of Toothpaste

We travel a lot, and with the TSA ruthlessly enforcing the 3.4-ounce-liquid, single-quart-baggie rule , we’re always on the lookout for toiletries that’ll help us breeze right through the security line.

So we were thrilled to stumble on Twist&Brush, a great concept by the Spanish designers Kawamura-ganjavian that crams a toothpaste dispenser and a toothbrush into one elegant little package.

The ingenious feature is the handle, which works like a cross between a syringe and a deodorant stick. Fill it up with toothpaste, then when you’re ready to brush, twist the bottom a few notches and toothpaste squeezes out the bristles. A bonus: The clear plastic handle indicates precisely how much toothpaste you’ve got in there, so the TSA won’t fritter away your time — and everyone else’s — investigating whether you tried to sneak in a few extra ounces.

Obviously, the design is super convenient for travelers, but it’s also something of a boon to the environment. Think how much waste people could avoid by not buying those all mini toothpaste tubes they use once or twice, then throw away.

Twist&Brush is just a concept and we have no idea whether the designers plan to put it into production, but we desperately hope they do — if for no other reason than just to give the middle finger to that racket of an industry known as travel-sized toiletries.