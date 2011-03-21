A Furniture Line Celebrates a Backbone of Our World Economy: Airplane Crates

Rich Brilliant Willing , the inventive Manhattan designers behind this clever clock and these lovely light fixtures (scroll to the bottom of the post), have taken the basic unit on which huge volumes of international commerce rests and plunked it down in the living room.

Their new furniture collection Pro Forma takes its design cues from airplane cargo pails — those huge, chamfered crates that along with shipping containers are the undisputed workhorses of global freight, transporting everything from your suitcases to the stuff you buy on Amazon.com. Rich Brilliant Willing transposed the essential shape onto a credenza, a coffee table, a bookshelf, a side table, and a bar cabinet to get at what the press release calls the “transient nature in the contemporary idea of home.” We just like ’em because they won’t mysteriously swallow our luggage.

The collection is on view at the Volume gallery in Chicago through April 3. Read more about it here.