Norman Foster Recreates Bucky Fuller’s Legendary Dymaxion Car [Video]

Metropolis magazine Executive Editor Martin Pedersen has a great little story about the remaking of design demigod Buckminster Fuller’s ’30s-era Dymaxion, a three-wheeled car that was spectacularly futuristic for its time — and spectacularly ill-fated. Its recent revival, at the hands of British starchitect and Bucky acolyte Norman Foster , is no less extraordinary.

Unveiled in the 1930s and resembling what one writer described perfectly as a “VW camper van crossed with a pinball flipper,” the Dymaxion was Fuller’s grand experiment in transportation design, a quirky, clunky thing he hoped would drive, fly, and otherwise thoroughly revolutionize the way people traveled.

Fuller’s vision didn’t go far. Just three cars were built. One was turned into scrap; another went up in flames — but only after it was involved in a massive crash that took the driver’s life. The only surviving car — Dymaxion No. 2 — sits in a museum in Nevada.

Still, the Dymaxion was something to behold. It reached speeds up to 120 mph and was freakishly efficient for the day, getting a whopping 35 miles to the gallon. Plus it looked pretty damned cool — with its streamlined body reminiscent of a Zeppelin, it was a picture-perfect vehicle for the techno-optimism of the Machine Age.

Foster decided to recreate the car as an homage to his mentor (and, we suspect, for the sheer joy of it; Foster is a confessed transportation design fiend). With the help of the vintage race-car specialists Crosthwaite & Gardiner and other collaborators, he tracked down as many details on the original design as he could. Per Pedersen: