Dreamworks President on the Challenges Facing 3-D, and Why CGI Blows Away Live Action

In the last few years, CGI films have consistently been some of the biggest critical and commercial successes in the movie industry, and two studios are responsible for that excellence: Pixar and Dreamworks. And now, having pioneered what computer animation can do–and the emotional gravity they can bring–those two studios are trying to do something similar for 3-D. Yesterday, FastCompany.com sat down with John Batter, Dreamworks’s co-president of production, to discuss what 3-D means to the future of moviemaking.

3-D returned to the screen a couple years ago, helped by Dreamworks. In that short span, how do you think the medium is changing?

Our first 3-D release was Monsters vs. Aliens and every movie subsequent has been 3-D. If you think about 3-D as a platform, we’re integrating on it faster that any other enterprise out there. We’re building tools that will help make 3-D a more immersive part of the storytelling process.



How do you mean? People think about the gimmick of things flying at the viewer. Is there something more subtle going on?

If you go back to Monsters vs. Aliens, there’s an opening shot with a paddle ball, which came right out at the viewer. People thought it was hysterical, and people loved being reminded that they were seeing 3-D.

By the time you got to How to Train Your Dragon, there’s a seen where Hiccup [the main character] puts his hand out to Toothless [the dragon]. Is he going to bite or nuzzle him? You don’t notice this from the audience perspective, but that shot is slowly being brought forward into your space. That’s heightening the feeling of the moment. As a viewer, all you know is that it’s an emotional scene.

In November, with Megamind (pictured above), which stars Will Ferrell and Tina Fey, there’s going to lots of physical comedy, and the 3-D will accentuate that. And as you think about the future of movies, there might be realities in them, some of which are 3-D and some aren’t. We’re thinking about how people can tell stories in a way they haven’t in the past.