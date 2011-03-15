As Design Talent Rises, Standing Out Is No Longer Just About Design

I have just returned from a week in Germany, where I was invited to be a design judge for the Red Dot design competition in Essen. It was no small task–there were 4,428 product entries from 60 countries.

I was one of 30 international judges selected to evaluate the entries. The thing about Red Dot that makes it so interesting, and why I keep accepting their invitations, is that all of the entries are actually sent to Red Dot for physical inspection. The judges can not only look at, but also touch, use, ride, play with–and yes, even occasionally even drop!–everything that is submitted. This makes for pretty thorough evaluations.

Design is reaching equilibrium, and that is both good and bad.

This year, I was on a team of three judges tasked with evaluating the entries in the “Leisure, outdoor and sport,” and “Gardens” categories. For each product, we were asked to evaluate the degree of innovation, functionality, formal quality, ergonomics, durability, symbolic and emotional content, product peripherals, self-explanatory quality, and ecological soundness. But what stands out to me most are two things this year: parity of quality and lack of differentiation.

Good design is the norm

Just a few years ago, some of the Red Dot entries I evaluated were clearly laggards. But this year, I was very impressed by the overall quality of the entries. This means, of course, that the bar of design quality is rising all over the world–and any company that wants to compete internationally must have very good design.



If you’ve seen one, you’ve see them all

It may seem contradictory, but the second thing that I noticed was the presence of a design status quo. We’re reaching design parity. Because everything is already pretty good–at least in these types of competitions–it’s getting harder to stand out. It’s tougher to recognize the brand, or even the country of origin. Design is reaching equilibrium all over the world. This is both good and bad: good because the bar is rising and bad because with parity of design, it’s almost as if good design is becoming good enough.

The competition is for design leadership