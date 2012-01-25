Infographic Video: Watch Japan’s Quake Ripple Through the Pacific

It will be days or even weeks until we know the full extent of the destruction caused by today’s earthquake and tsunami that originated in the seas off Sendai, Japan, but new infographics by the scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will give you a sense of the jaw-dropping magnitude of the energy that has been traveling through the Pacific Ocean.

Here’s a video of the earthquakes energy propagating across thousands of miles, like ripples in a sink:

And here’s a chart showing exactly how large the resultant waves have been, all around the rim of the Pacific:

The Times has an astonishing collection of videos of the tsunami coming ashore, and you can read a running tabulation of the latest news at Gawker.

Our thoughts are with the victims.