Pop-Up Restaurant Will Sit Atop Famous Buildings and Mountains

The Cube is the French Spiderman of fine dining and then some. A pair of pop-up restaurants commissioned by the Swedish appliance giant Electrolux , they’re expected to travel across Europe, briefly perching atop famous buildings, monuments, and cliffs; apparently, one of ’em will even settle down in the middle of a lake. And we thought the whole pop-up phenomenon couldn’t get any wilder …

Designed by the Italian architects Park Associati, the Cubes will feature a laser-cut aluminum skin, a dining room for 18, and a 538-square-foot terrace that affords stunning views of the surroundings. The first Cube opens April 1 on the arc of the Parc du Cinquantenaire (above). Then it’ll move on, along with a companion Cube, to Italy, Russia, Switzerland, and Sweden.

We’re dying to know how Electrolux got permission to do this (or who they had to sleep with).