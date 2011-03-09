advertisement
A Haute-Couture Take on the Sexy-Nurse Costume

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

We can’t tell you much about Taiwanese designer Wei Ting Liang (no website) except that she makes some hot-looking clothes, in a fembot-wielding-a-scalpel kind of way.

Wei whipped up the collection shown here for a final project at the Ecole de la Chambre Synidcale de la Couture Parisenne, a fancy couture school in Paris. She calls it Reveal- the Inner self (hey, you were a pretentious emo college student once, too) and built a whole narrative around it involving death, rebirth, and models writhing around helplessly on an operating-room table. Also known as Wednesday night at the Sheen residence. Check the video above.

For more info and tons more pictures, mosey on over to Trendland.

