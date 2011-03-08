advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A New York Loft That Makes a Cavernous Space Feel Human

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

We love apartments that look as antiseptic as the Wonkavision room, but we doubt we could actually live in one of ’em — we’re slobs! WorkAC‘s White Street Loft in New York is the next best thing: a minimalist apartment for people who don’t live like minimalists. And it also solves a huge problem with loft spaces: Nice as they seem, they’re uncomfortable as hell to live in, what with all that echoing, empty space.

advertisement

Instead of a sprawling open space done up entirely in white — the sort of thing that’s only convenient for dudes like this — the 6,000-square-foot triplex is broken up into what the architects call “programmatic stripes.” In essence, they’re partitioned nooks, each catered to a specific purpose and each wildly different from the next.

That includes a “Shaker Box” (above) with a gorgeous built-in dinner table, which can double as a stage or a dance floor; a media room that’s got kid-friendly curved felt-covered walls and floors; and a living room reminiscent of the aforementioned Wonkavision space so that the place still feels like a loft (and the grown-ups can still feel like grown-ups).

The really cool thing here is that some of the “stripes” are configurable. On the ground floor, they’re linked by a series of tables, each of which can be adjusted (the living-room table lowers from the ceiling!) to create one massive surface ideal for Last Supper-esque meals with friends and extended family or even kiddie fashion shows. Personally, we’re not too fond of the idea of eating off a table that, five minutes ago, had tiny soiled feet padding around on it. Then again, this isn’t the kind of place for worrying about a little dirt.

[For lots more pictures and info, check out ArchDaily.com’s article here.]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life