MIT Media Lab’s Brilliant New Logo Has 40,000 Permutations [Video]

It’s darn clever stuff. As The tells Co.Design, the Media Lab never really had its own logo. “There were identity components designed by Jaqueline Casey [in 1984] referencing the original [Media Lab] building by I.M. Pei,” he says. ‘It features a nice colorful mural by Kenneth Noland. But there never was an actual logo per se.’ The algorithmic design represents the Media Lab’s first official stab at a coherent identity, and it’s high time. The Lab has transformed from a scruffy operation focused on quaintly enhancing the “digital revolution” into a full-blown brand synonymous with wild experimentation, collaboration, and big-time math geeks. Now, it’s got the graphic design to match.

The basic idea here is that the logo has three intersecting spotlights that can be organized in any of 40,000 shapes and 12 color combinations using a custom algorithm. That’s enough to supply each and every new card-carrying Media Labber with his very own logo for a whopping 25 years.