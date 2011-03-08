Foster to Give Hong Kong a Super-Sized Art District

The British architecture giant Foster + Partners has won a design competition to whip up a 40-hectare arts district in Hong Kong, a project expected to transform this region famous for its skyscrapers and rapacious capitalism into a flourishing cultural mecca.

The proposal folds a raft of green technologies into a sweeping revamp of the harbor, which will include a whopping 17 new cultural facilities, a 1.25-mile waterfront promenade, and a massive park.

Norman Foster, who has worked extensively in Hong Kong and is best known for pairing his technological savvy to a pragmatic, muscular design aesthetic, beat out two finalists for the job: Dutch starchitect Rem Koolhaas, whose gorgeous, experimental proposal we covered back in August; and the local firm Rocco Design Architects. The selection suggests that Hong Kong is investing its cultural capital in experience over radical design (Koolhaas) and star power over hometown cred (Rocco). It’s a safe (but not too safe) move for a part of the world eager to match its economic might with artistic influence.