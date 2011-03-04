How Do You Avoid Backlash When Evolving Your Brand?

Changing a brand identity can be a risky business: The Gap , The Big Ten , and Starbucks have all had recent logo changes, all of which have garnered some pretty strong, and often negative, responses from consumers.

Today, consumers have become more protective about what they consider “their brands,” taking ownership of a product’s brand identity in a way that is different from the past. Consumers who were previously passive users now see themselves as active stakeholders in a brand, so change has to be done quite carefully.

Of course, people do want change and the most successful changes in brand identity make sure that change is both purposeful and respectful to the past. If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that change for the sake of change alone, or to make something more current in and of itself, is not the route to success in the world of brand design.

The degree of change and the time for change should be flanked by two critical considerations:

Consistency

While it seems contrary to change, consistency is a critical component to successful changes in branding. Marketers sometimes miss that consistency doesn’t come from a logo alone, but rather, it is something that is built and developed through many elements in a brand identity system.

Consistency engenders loyalty and authenticity.

With time, consistency also creates a sense of authenticity. It is the design and use of a robust and thoughtful identity system that allows brands to practice consistency across geographies, throughout communications, and within product and service experiences. Consistency generates greater awareness and familiarity; when it is done well it engenders loyalty. With time, consistency also creates a sense of authenticity.