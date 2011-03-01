The World’s Most Beautiful Scrabble Set

A-1 Scrabble , a concept by Andrew Capener , who graduated from BYU last year, has pieces that eschew Scrabble’s standard News Gothic-y look altogether in favor of a big medley of typefaces. So while you’re spelling out “highjack” (28 points, FTW!), you can really nerd things up by relishing in the visual alchemy of a Helvetica ‘C’ alongside a Courier New “z” — all on a stately walnut board that comes in a beautifully minimal birch box. Or you can buy the game with a single typeface, then snap up extra pieces in different typefaces, through Scrabble’s website, whenever you feel like something new. Capener tells us his motivation was simple: “I set out to… create a scrabble set that a designer would dream of.”

Capener, who thought up the board game for a course on packaging design, says there’s a business case to be made for A-1, too. Scrabble is the sort of board game you buy once in a lifetime, which is great for consumers — not so great for Scrabble’s U.S. manufacturer, Hasbro. “Scrabble could be making a lot more money off of its players if there could be a way for them to constantly feel as if they need to update… [m]uch like Adobe does with their software,” Capener says. So he got to thinking about typefaces. ‘Since fonts are like fashion — they go in and out of [style] — I envisioned the Scrabble font sets as being affordably tempting, leaving type-loving Scrabbleoholics powerless,’ he says. “This would provide Scrabble with a way to keep customers coming back to them, wanting to update their set.”

Interesting case. We have to wonder, though, about the buying power of “type-loving Scrabbleoholics.” That’s an awfully small consumer group you’re talking about. And if you really want to rake in the dough by marrying one geek love to another — which is ultimately what Capener is doing here — you’d have better luck marketing something like Scrabble, Dungeons and Dragons edition.