Quora on Designing an Organization That Designs Better Products

Quora is a community-sourced site with a collection of continually improving questions and answers. Quora’s first employee, Rebekah Cox, a product designer and manager at the company, and a former product design lead at Facebook, wanted to take her experience as a designer and as a manager to create a new type of design role at Quora.

Here, she writes about how her previous work experience shaped that role at Quora.

One thing you learn when you’ve worked in many different organizations (higher education, corporate, startup) and had many different roles (programmer, designer, design manager, interim director) is how little a single great designer can do on their own in a large organization. There are so many forces exerting pressure on a design that even truly remarkable designers are often sidelined and fall victim to political pressures, limited authority, executive whims, and eventually, reduced motivation.

And yet, in all cases, the designer is ultimately responsible for the design. If something is awkward or doesn’t work, it’s the designer’s fault.

Witnessing the forces of pressure on either side of the equation as a designer is heartbreaking. On the one hand, when you are the actual designer, you’re vulnerable and suspicious of your own output, but on the other, as the design manager, you have to answer to stakeholders and fulfill responsibilities that are beyond the realm of pure product design.

I’ve designed the Quora product, and also how product design fits in the company.

A lot of companies have tried to support designers by giving them “a seat at the table.” What this usually means in practice, however, is that a designer is sitting at the table well after the important product decisions that influence the design have been made. This is usually where complicated and muddy designs are born. Someone wants to do X, while control Y can afford compromise Z, and then it is all packaged up and given to a designer to implement. It’s hard for a designer to argue against the forces that are leading to that compromise because it’s already too late. This existing system, in my opinion, is fundamentally broken.

Knowing this and understanding the amazing opportunity of being the first employee of what I believe will become an important company–one that is trusted with helping everyone share their knowledge–I’ve spent a considerable amount of time not only designing the Quora product, but also designing how product design fits within the organization.