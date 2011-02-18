Yuri Suzuki Builds Doorbell Chimes From Cookies and Glass [Video]

This one uses the sound of graham crackers snapping to announce your visitor:

And this one taps a spoon on a glass of water while the shape of the glass changes:

The doorbells came out of a workshop that Suzuki led, whose goal was to playfully “re-design the domestic soundscape.” Workshop participants brought something that made an interesting sound (e.g., the graham cracker or spoon and glass), and then used Lego-esque kits supplied by Suzuki to build little machines around them.