Cheap Monday’s New Office Is Fit for Modern Pharaohs

If you want to convince clients that your company is something approaching royalty, you could do worse than what Cheap Monday, a Swedish jeans brand, has done: Turn your headquarters into a modern-day Giza.
The office was designed by Stockholm-based Uglycute and, as the pictures here show, it’s chock full of grand little pyramids — like a leftover set from Cleopatra, except everyone’s blond and Marc Antony’s some 6-foot-tall hunk in skinny jeans named Sven. Or something.
TrendOffice reports that employees use the pyramids as conference rooms. Apparently, dogs do, too:
It might seem like whimsy for whimsy’s sake, but the pyramids address a legitimate problem in open-plan offices: How to create little epicenters of visual and aural privacy in what’d otherwise feel like a giant fishbowl. That said, we’re not sure pyramids are the best metaphor for a corporate setting. After all, they were built as tombs, not castles. It’d be like holding meetings in a mausoleum, albeit a really cool one.
[Hat tip to Trendland]