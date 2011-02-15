Type Made From This Winter’s Biggest Resource: Snow

The fluffy, frigid letters you see here are the work of Veronica Falsen Hiis, an Oslo designer, who took to the streets with her friend Synne Toften one wintry Nordic day and started shaping a snow alphabet on top of A4 cardboard. Why? Because it was snowy! And they like type! And it’s better than staying inside and going stir crazy! Though, Hiis tells us, “It sure was the coldest type experience I have ever had.” To would-be copycats: Consider yourselves warned.

[Images courtesy of Veronica Falsen Hiis]