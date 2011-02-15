Wanted: A Two-in-One Table for Tiny Apartments

If you live in a small apartment, you know that tables are the ultimate space hog. Take studios: Most don’t have room for both a kitchen table and a desk (unless you want to sacrifice your bed), so you have to choose between the two. It’s the upwardly mobile young person’s version of gnawing existential doubt.

The Doppelleben (“Double Life”) table does away with those sorts of grueling decisions altogether. Designed by Seoul- and Munich-based Ahhaproject, it’s two tables stacked like a double-decker sandwich into one. Use the bottom tabletop as a desk. Then, when you want to eat or take a break, you can create a second surface (without having to move all your work crap) by sliding out a pair of panels and snapping them into place over the original surface. Check out the before and after images above and below, respectively:

Obviously, the table isn’t very big, so you wouldn’t want to use it for, say, a 10-person dinner party. (Since when do people in tiny apartments hold dinner parties, anyway?) Nor is the space between the two surfaces very tall, so the setup doesn’t make much sense if you need a place to put your desktop computer. But as a basic solution for people who normally store their papers next to a plate of spaghetti, it’s pretty damned clever. No word on whether Double Life is available in the United States, but we’ll update the post if/when we hear from the designers.