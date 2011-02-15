Infographics of the Day: All You Ever Wanted to Know About Kissing

I wish I’d seen this video yesterday, so I could’ve told my valentine that I wanted to passionately juxtapose my orbicularis oris muscles against hers. (Well, maybe it was a blessing that I didn’t see it in time.) Anyway, the factoids are still fun: 90 seconds of scientific and cultural tidbits about kissing, presented in animated infographic form. Watch and learn:
The short film was created by a team of student animators at the Vancouver Film School. Aside from the dorky science-textbook definition of kissing, we learn that ancient Romans defined three different kinds of kisses: one for greeting total strangers European-style, another for close friends and family, and a lusty kind—shown below–reserved only for that special someone.
We also learn that testosterone, which contributes to lusty feelings in both men and women, is present in saliva — so no wonder that swapping spit will lead to making babies if you’re not careful. The video throws in a couple of neurotransmitters activated by kissing too, which are the same ones that start squirting around your skull when you do hard drugs.
Finally, we get back to dorktacular factoids like the definition of lips themselves: “a transitional skin layer between the inner mucus membrane and the outer hair-bearing tissue.” I’m not so sure about that one–might want to pick up a copy of the new book “The Science of Kissing” to fact-check that. But this video is still a great primer on osculation for the all sexy science nerds out there.