Swiss Ski Lodges for Heidis Who Love Bucky Fuller [Slideshow]

If Bucky Fuller had gotten into the chalet business, he would’ve built something a lot like the Whitepod ski resort. The resort — on a slope outside Geneva overlooking the majestic Alps — includes 15 private pod-like tents, whose aesthetic owes more to Fuller’s futuristic geodesic domes than to the cozy Swiss chalets breathless travel writers are always going on about. It’s the perfect ski getaway for design-obsessed cool kids too hip for all that Heidi stuff.

Though we’re not sure how much skiing you’d get done. Indoors, the pods are studies in Alpine charm, with wood-burning stoves and old-timey wood skis on the walls and fur thrown everywhere. (Real? We have no idea. But probably.) Each has a king-sized bed and a giant window that peers out onto sweeping views of the snowy valley below.

We know Valentine’s Day was yesterday and all, but if you’re looking to impress some design-loving lady friend, you could do worse than this place — if, that is, you can afford it. A pod costs 400 Swiss francs ($413) a night during the week and a whopping 550 francs ($567) a night on the weekend. For that kind of money, you might as well buy your own geodesic dome.

For more Co.Design coverage of designy destinations, go here.

[Images via Whitepod; hat tip to The Coolist]