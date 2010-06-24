Candy-Flavored Cigarettes Are Officially Banned, Drug-Themed Candy Remains Legal [Updated]

It’s a tough week for cigarette companies looking to recruit the next generation of smokers. Cigarette companies can no longer lure the young with claims of “light,” “mild,” “medium,” or “low.” And candy-flavored cigarettes have officially been banned as part of the larger Family Smoking Prevention and Control Act.

The Family Smoking Prevention and Control Act includes a number of other bans: tobacco-branded apparel, free cigarette samples, cigarette vending machines in areas where minors are allowed, audio ads for tobacco products that use music or sound effects, color advertisements for tobacco, tobacco brand names used in sponsorships of teams or events, and cigarette coupons that can be redeemed through the mail.

But America’s obsession with drug-themed candy won’t disappear without a fight. There are still plenty of candy-like drugs and drug-like candies (and drinks) to go around, as evidenced by this recent FastCompany.com slideshow. We still have Big League Chew, Red Bull, bubble tape, Pixy Stix, root beer, Camel Orbs, and fun dip all waiting for children on store shelves. So who needs candy cigarettes anyway?