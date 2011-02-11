Using Digital Mojo, Chair Revamps Eames’s Famed Plywood Techniques

Charles and Ray Eames revolutionized furniture design more than 50 years ago, when they pioneered a technique for molding and pressing plywood to create gorgeous, curvaceous chairs and tables previously thought impossible.

Now, Swiss designer Jörg Boner (yes, that’s his real name) has given their old production process an update for the digi-age: He uses Computer-Numerical-Control (CNC) milling to generate complicated forms even the Eames couldn’t have fathomed.

His Wogg 50 chair has a deep, arched seat, with a tapered center that thickens as you approach the left and right edges. The two edges are so thick, in fact, they carry the chair’s entire structural load — they’re the sole place where the chair back and legs connect to the seat. That, in turn, gives the chair its lovely, simple profile.