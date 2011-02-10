advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Best Kinect Hack Yet: Moullinex’s New Music Video

By John Pavlus1 minute Read

Oh, hacked Microsoft Kinect: is there anything you can’t do? The latest escalation in the dataviz-enhanced-music-video arms race comes from a band called Moullinex, which used Kinect, Processing, and a few other tricks to create the music video that flickers between sketchy, almost hand-drawn-looking animation and pulsating synthetic patterns.

advertisement

As creators Luis Clara Gomes and Luis Calçada explain, capturing the Kinect’s 3D visual data was just the first step. Next they had to write custom code to strip out the stuff they didn’t want (e.g., the living room they shot in) while preserving the images of the performance. Here’s an animated GIF showing the filter they used:

filter

After that it took still more programming in Python to massage the Kinect data into a form that they could do all the cool stuff to. But when it was go time, boy did they pull out the stops. Streaking graphics rain down around pointillistic guitar-rockin’ figures while occasional blasts of color ripple through the frame.

luis

luis

The two Luises call this awesomeness “business as usual.” Er, I think you can give yourselves a little more credit than that, guys.

[Read more at Creative Applications]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life