8 Bright Concepts for Portable Gadgetry [Slideshow]

Technology helps you have what you need with you at all times. Computer, phone, iPod, keys, wallet, e-book? By now, all of these items can fit in a small bag (or maybe even a pocket of some XL pants).

Wires and “workstations” are outdated; we know that electronics don’t need to be stationed at your desk, locked in a maze of wires. They’re tools to be kept in your pocket or your handbag, whether your goal is to answer an email, or read a 1,000 page book.

But why be satisfied just because our digital essentials are portable? What if everything you used throughout your day was portable? Objects we accept as being bulky and having to be “stationed” in one spot don’t have to be. What if your Coffee Maker didn’t need to be parked on your counter, but could be thrown in your bag to use later, or folded up and hidden in a cabinet?

This gallery, designed by Creative Professionals on The Behance Network, stretches the limits of what can be portable, tackling notoriously bulky items like Projectors and Turntables, or more conceptual items like light sources and search mechanisms.