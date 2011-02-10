Art the NRA Would Love: Drawings Made of Bullet Holes [Slideshow]

Creel — a sort of modern-day George Seurat in hunting gear — creates figurative compositions of wildlife by blasting his .22-caliber rifle at point-blank range into big sheets of aluminum. (Gah, that’s gotta? be dangerous!) The resulting dot matrices of bunnies and deer and squirrels look innocent enough from afar, like black-and-white sketches out of Audubon. It’s only up close that you realize that they’ve seen more bullets than East Oakland.

Mind you, Creel, who hails from Birmingham, Alabama, says the point here is to “deweaponize” the gun. ‘My main goal was to take the destructive power away from the gun,’ he says on his website, “To manipulate the gun into a tool of creation.” Read that as you will: An ironic protest or a glorification of firearms. All’s we know is that seeing sweet little bunny ears made out of bullet holes only reminds us that the bunny’s usually on the receiving end of the rifle.

Creel’s work isn’t for sale at the moment, but it will be soon. Check his website for updates… and make sure to get there, before Sarah Palin snaps up the whole lot.

[Images courtesy of Walton Creel; hat tip to Today and Tomorrow]