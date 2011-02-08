Design Crime: To Echo Lanky Fashion Models, Pepsi Unveils “Skinny Can”

Pepsi debuted the slimmed-down “ Diet Pepsi Skinny Can ” today at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week to “celebrate beautiful, confident women.” The can’s ‘slim, attractive’ new look is designed to be “the perfect complement to today’s most stylish looks.”

We’ll admit, with its new body, Diet Pepsi was looking hot–the sleek can reminds us of Red Bull (a good thing)–then it had to go and open its mouth.

Apparently, “Skinny” equals “beautiful,” “confident,” “attractive,” and “stylish,” in case you’re keeping score of the message here. And now the can just sounds like the latest in a long line of products designed to make everyone but the skinniest of the skinny feel bad about themselves. Everyone knows that’s the job of fashion magazines.