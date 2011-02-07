Grace E-Bike Proves Electric Transport Can Look Tough and Stylish

How do you satisfy a bike snob, a sustainable urbanite, and a slightly lazy normal person at the same time? The Grace Pro E-motorbike, that’s how. It’s an ultralight commuter bicycle with a handmade aluminum frame and a lithium-ion battery to pick up the slack while climbing tough hills. But with killer styling from handlebar to taillight, the Grace Pro looks respectable enough to win over even a grizzled fixie-riding bike messenger.

First, the motor: it’s encased on the back wheel, fully water-resistant, and requires no oil changing or special maintenance. When engaged, you can tool along at a cool 45 km/h without cracking a sweat.

Lithium-ion batteries slide discreetly into the frame and power the spartan-but-sexy lights, as well as the rugged-looking onboard computer (which displays information like current speed, battery level, and wattage-per-second used by the motor for true gearheads).