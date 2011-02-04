Wanted: Posters That Reduce Huge, Classic Books to a Single Page

As if it isn’t hard enough reading Das Kapital, someone has gone and made it complete and utter torture — by squeezing the entirety of the text into a single page.

Yep, that’s more than 800,000 words on a poster no bigger than the flatscreen in your living room. The type? A minuscule 2.55 pts. Try scanning this thing with your naked eye, and surely you will drive yourself mad (or strain yourself blind). It’s enough to send even the staunchest Marxist straight into the arms of Ayn Rand.

The folks responsible here are Berlin-based Blotto Design, and they’ve managed to stuff not just one classic doorstopper into a poster, but four. Macbeth, The Iliad, Goethe’s Faust: In Blotto’s hands, all are rendered a gray haze on the page.