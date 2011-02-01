How To Make Your Own Trippy LED Light Show [Video]

Christian Moen is about to achieve hero status among pacifier-sucking candy ravers for the simple reason of this: He’s bringing the doof doof club to their living rooms.

Moen, an Oslo-based electronics nut, created a kit that shows folks how to build a giant LED cube using nothing more than some cheap equipment and their bare hands. Measuring 8-by-8-by-8 pixels, the cube can be programmed to throb and flash and shimmy like all the mind-screwy light shows you see at electronica parties. (What bad music and drugs you consume are up to you.)

The step-by-step guide is available on the open-source DIY website Instructables.com. As Moen tells it, you can build the whole thing in just a couples weeks for less than $100. Get started here.