A School That Connects Kids to Music and Nature

“A child’s world is fresh and new and beautiful, full of wonder and excitement. It is our misfortune that for most of us that clear-eyed vision, that true instinct for what is beautiful, is dimmed and even lost before we reach adulthood.” –Rachel Carson

Tetsuya Matsui and Tomoko Murata of UZU Architects collaborated with two artists, Shintaro Yoshimura and Naomi Ito to capture the child’s world of beauty and wonder in the design of the Ontonoha nursery school. Using the metaphor of a tree with notes, UZU Architecture designed a nursery school that connects children to music and nature.

This connectedness to nature goes beyond the metaphor as the architecture of the nursery is sculpted to gracefully merge into the Earth and create an exterior terrace that connects to the center of learning environment. From any vantage position inside the nursery, the children are constantly connected to nature — to the outside, through the openness and flow of the learning spaces.