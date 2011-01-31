Ingeniously Green: Invention Stops Bar Soap From Getting Icky and Slimy

Liquid hand soap is a sustainability no-no: Not only is the water therein wastefully used, but it’s also pointlessly being shipped around the world, burning fossil fuels. Then again, soap bars are slimy and icky! Well, student designer Nathalie Stämpfli has you covered: her clever soap dispensers work just like the pumpable liquid versions, but they use solid bars instead.

As you can see, Stämpfli basically just added a cheese-grater-like base to a standard soapdish. Instead of groping the slippery bar, just pump the grater to dispense a handful of soapflakes (she designed it to be easily done one-handed) and lather up. But wait, there’s more! Stämpfli also designed a handheld version:

This one works the same way, but can live next to your loofah in the shower. “[The soap flakes] offer you a new comfortable sensation when they are falling on your hands and easily dissolve in water,” says Stämpfli on her website. Let’s hope Dove or Target gives Stämpfli a contract to put these into mass production: Thanks to her clever prototypes, doing your part to conserve water is as simple as lather-rinse-repeat. (Although taking five-minute showers would help, too.) For another take on eliminating water from house cleaners, check out iQ clean. [Read more at Nathalie Stämpfli’s website]