CDSea Turns Old CDs Into a Sparkling Inland Ocean

Digital music players have quickly transformed CDs into relics of a bygone era. But while downloading music has a lower carbon footprint than buying CDs, all those ditched compact discs generate a whole lot of waste. Enter the CDSea, an attempt to turn discarded CDs into a breathtaking work of art.

Designed by artist Bruce Munro, the CDSea consists of 600,000 used discs collected from the public. The “inland sea” was installed this past weekend at the 10 acre Long Knoll Field near Kilmington, U.K.

Munro explains his inspiration:

The catalyst for “CD Sea” was living in Australia, where eight years

of exposure to the Antipodean sun and its dazzling reflections left a

lasting impression on Munro. “CD Sea” came one Sunday afternoon on a rocky peninsular at Nielsen

Park, one of the most beautiful Sydney harbour beaches, which had

become a meditative spot for Munro. The light was still strong, like a

blanket of shimmering silver light. I had this childish notion that by

putting my hand in the sea I was somehow connected to my home in

Salcombe, where my father lived.

The CDSea will remain in place for two months. After that, Munro plans to install a number of other self-funded pieces on the same field. And the 600,000 CDs? They’ll go to a recycling facility. We’d rather see the CDSea stay put indefinitely, though–it is a striking reminder of both the beauty and excess in our culture.

