Stunning Short Film About WWII Spying Reinvents Low-Tech Animation

Thanks to computer-assisted animations like Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly, rotoscoping nowadays feels slick and futuristic — but the award-winning short film “The Thomas Beale Cipher” has taken the effect in a stunning, delightfully retro direction. It looks like “South Park” crossed with Scorsese:

“The Thomas Beale Cipher” tells the “true legend” of a fictional World War II codebreaker who gets roped into intrigues surrounding the eponymous cipher — “a century-old riddle hiding the location of a fortune in gold that has tormented its pursuers since inception.” The Beale ciphers are real, but may have been an elaborate hoax. No matter: the film’s ingenious rotoscoped animation — created by a cadre of graphic designers-turned-animators — creates an immersive “tweed noir” world out of what looks like old newspaper clippings, scratched filmstrips, and scraps of vintage clothing.

Director Andrew S. Allen conceived the look of the film with a friend “who’s into old school graphic design and printmaking — very hands-on, analog work,” he tells Co.Design. Over the course of six weeks, the two experimented with various fabric textures (found from secondhand shops) and photo-cutouts (“the eyes took a while to get right, to figure out how to sell the emotion of the characters without looking hokey or creepy,” says Allen).

Although Allen did employ digital techniques “for economics’ sake,” all the animation is rotoscoped by hand, frame by frame, over live action footage Allen shot of his actors (in costume, no less!). “I was the most experienced animator on the film, working with three or or four others, all graphic designers,” Allen says. “The rotoscope technique was my way of getting them into the process of animating, without them necessarily knowing all the technical fundamentals.”