Living Green by Making a Tiny Apartment Feel Like a Penthouse

Tiny apartments are the norm in New York. But what if living in a shoebox could actually feel airy and bright? That’s exactly what TreeHugger founder Graham Hill wants to do. And it’s all part of trying to save the environment: “If you take something and use it with half the materials, you just made it twice as green,” Hill says. “If you just reduce the amount of square footage you’re going to make things greener.”

Hill spearheaded LifeEdited, a crowdsourced contest to design his Manhattan apartment in the most space-efficient and environmental way. Out of 300 entries on the Jovoto crowdsourcing platform, there were seven user-selected winners and three finalists. One Size Fits All, designed by Catalin Sandu, won the top prize of $10,000 and the potential of a design contract. Hill plans to implement their design in his apartment, with some modifications.

All entries were required to include space for a sit-down dinner for 12, a comfortable lounging option for eight people, a semi-private space for two guests, a home office, a work area with space for a rolling tool chest, and a hideable kitchen. Entries were judged on whether they encompassed all the requirements, as well as the design’s aesthetic value and how replicable it is in other homes.

Hill says the top three designs can be categorized like cars. Third-runner-up Surfaces, designed by Gorlov, is the Porsche, with sleek beauty but maybe not as utilitarian design. Living in the Future, designed by Theo Richardson, is the minivan, well thought-out and designed but lacking some visual pleasure. And he considers the winner, One Size Fits All, the four-door Porsche. However, Hill says that all of the finalists need some functionality changes. The apartment will also include furniture from Resource Furniture, a New York-based company that specializes in transformable furniture and a contest sponsor.

“You want a space to have two functions,” he says. “You don’t really need a couch when you’re in bed or an office when you’re in bed so make that a second option.”