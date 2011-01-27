Crazy App: Which Side of Your Face Is Better Looking?

Used to be, all you needed to test your own hotness was a mirror and a quick squeeze of the hiney. Then science (and a lot of creative interpretation) went and got involved and now the only thing anyone cares about is a symmetrical mug. Perfectly spaced eyes? Babe. Equally proportioned nostrils? Sexxxx-y.

advertisement

It was only a matter of time, then, before someone developed an app that generates images of a more even-faced — and presumably beautiful — you. And you thought the world had run out of ways to make you hate yourself. Here’s how the app, called Echoism, works: It takes a picture of you, then splits the image into a left and a right section. The images are then mirrored to create two separate, symmetrical identities, one showing what you’d look like if the left side of your face were dominant; the other showing right-side dominance.

So not only do you get to admire how you’d appear with the impossible facial symmetry of Amber Valletta, you get proof — once and for all! — that yes, the left side of your face is droopier than the right, and no you cannot photograph it. (Right, Mariah?) Artist Julian Wolkenstein is keeping a weblog of all the photos folks upload using the app. Here’s the odd thing: The pictures are utterly, completely, and totally frightening (which probably has a lot to do with the crappiness of camera phones). Half the people resemble aliens. The rest could pass for some combination of Jeffrey Dahmer and Herman Munster. Everyone’s rendered ugly in a similar way, and there’s something sort of beautiful about that. [Hat tip to CreativeApplications.net]