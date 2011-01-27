Infographic of the Day: The World’s Most Imposing Mountain Peaks

We’ve always been amazed by the courage and folly of trying to climb a 20,000 foot mountain just because it’s there. Which is why we were delighted to find this elegantly designed infographic, by Audree Lapierre of FFunction .

It simply shows the world’s Seven Summits — the tallest mountains o each of the seven continents, which together form a kind of grand slam for world-class mountaineers:

[Click for larger version]

But then below the chart are the rankings of a mountain’s “prominence.” Also called autonomous height, relative height, or simply prime factor, it’s basically a measure of how tall a mountain is relative to its surrounding topography. So you actually learn a little bit about what it feels like to climb a given summit. If a mountain is tall but has a low prominence, then it probably doesn’t feel all that dramatic — you feel like you’re on top of simple one mountain among many others. But mountains with higher prominence jut up from the land around them — the loom over the surrounding landscape. Thus, when climbed, they offer a more dramatic sense of ascent and greater views. And once you’re at the top, the give you more of a sense of being on the literal top of the world.

