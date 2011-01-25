Crazy UI Idea: Our Phones Should Speak In Vibrated Text

I keep my phone in my pocket. This has the (un)fortunate side effect of putting the entire Internet in my pants. When I get a call, I have to do a little dance to slip the phone out of my pocket and in to my hand.

I’m one of those people who thinks its rude to answer the phone in the middle of a conversation. It’s worse when it’s during dinner. It’s even borderline rude to just check the phone to see whose calling before slipping it away. I want to know who’s calling before I go pocket-diving.

Having my phone read out the caller’s name isn’t a tenable solution: I don’t want to broadcast that information to everyone near me. Imagine the embarrassment of being on a date and having your ex’s name announced by your phone to the room at large. Or worse, “Mom!” being blared in the middle of your slam poetry reading. We’re going to need a more local solution.

Why not have the vibrator buzz out the phonemes of the caller’s name?

I generally keep my phone on vibrate; it’s less intrusive that way. Given a name, it’s not difficult to deduce its basic constituent phonemes (every text-to-speech program does it). Here’s the thought: Have the vibrator buzz out the phonemes of the caller’s name.

The name Alexis would be “br bR brrr.” Jenny would be ?Brr brr.” And Dan would be ?bRrr.” Imagine it as the sound of trying to say someone’s name without opening your mouth, complete with pitch and loudness modulation (which can be controlled with vibration speed and strength).