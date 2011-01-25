Amnesia: A Magical Interface for Dragging Files Between Mobile Devices

You may not have noticed, but Microsoft Surface is still in the game, having gotten a big reboot at CES last month. And Amnesia Connect , a new gestural multimedia sharing app from Australian firm Amnesia Razorfish, puts the platform to stunning use by linking together any touchscreen-based handheld device (from an iPad to a BlackBerry) and turning it into a kind of magic X-ray window onto photos and video displayed on the Surface. Check out the video and try to tell us you don’t want to play with this thing immediately:

If this idea seems somewhat familiar, that’s because it was presaged in this totally speculative video on the future of touchscreens — wherein files could be seamlessly dragged and dropped between devices.

The beauty is that we tend to treat our touchscreen mobile devices like magic windows onto reality already (from Instagram to fancier augmented reality apps), and Amnesia Connect just makes that impulse literal. Why mess around with clunky “Send” and “Receive” functions when you can just move your iPad over a digital photo like an empty picture frame, and then — poof! — see it instantly show up inside? Finally, the digital world is starting to behave like the physical one.

Part of me wishes all our devices worked like this — after all, a mini-version for iPad could conceivably work too. The app currently works with iOS devices and is being updated for Android and BlackBerry compatibility. In any case, we totally agree with Amnesia Razorfish’s creative director Iain McDonald when he says that ?the previous barriers which stood in the way of getting content on or off your phone have been completely removed with this software.” Now if only we could get rid of the necessity for the Microsoft Surface altogether.

