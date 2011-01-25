A Simple Concrete Bridge That Could Save America’s Wildlife

Jurors in the first-ever international competition to design a wildlife-safety bridge announced a winner on Sunday: Landscape architects Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates (MVVA) and the construction firm HNTB for a foliage-covered pre-cast concrete span that, in the architects? telling, could rise over roads anywhere cars and animals collide, whether the highways of West Virginia or a major interstate in Colorado.

The jury’s selection conveys a clear message: When it comes to solving America’s reported $8 billion roadkill problem, simplicity reigns supreme. “The real genius of the design is in the structure,” says Robert Rock, a senior associate at MVVA (the same firm that’s redesigning the grounds of the St. Louis Arch). “Pre-cast concrete is readily available and there are many re-casters across the nation, which it makes it something that can be built almost anywhere right now.”

There’s little doubt that overpasses, where animals can safely cross highways, are crucial to preventing wildlife-vehicle crashes. As the New York Times reports, one such bridge in Canada has slashed accidents 80%. The question, then, is a matter of design. What type of bridge works best? How can it be done cheaply? Thus was born the ARC: International Wildlife Crossing Infrastructure Design Competition, which asked architects and engineers to design a bridge for a stretch of I-70 in Colorado, near Vail, that’s notoriously dangerous to the region’s furry friends. The purse: $40,000.

By selecting Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, jurors showed that they’re less interested in fancy designs (one runner-up suggested using the same type of structural frame used in skyscrapers like the Gherkin and the Hearst Tower) and even strict environmental considerations (another, which we wrote about here, wanted to build a bridge out of beetle-killed local wood). Instead, they threw their support behind a tried and true construction method, one that isn’t specific to any part of the country.