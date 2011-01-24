A Couch That Indulges Your Bitchiest Moods

Furniture designers love to talk about the ways their seating “encourages interaction” and ‘engenders conversation’ and “fosters intimacy.” Which is great, if you like people. For the rest of us, there’s Moody, a clever little couch that morphs to fit our inner Howard Hughes.

advertisement

The sofa, the idea of recent product-design grad Hanna Emelie Ernsting, has nearly 10 extra feet of fabric hanging off its frame, perfect for being pulled up over your head and around your body to create a soft shield from the world — furniture shorthand for “leave me the hell alone.” (You can practically see the morose 14-year-olds lining up for this thing.)

Or you could roll the fabric out on the floor like a bed if you’re feeling lazy or throw it all over the place if you’re in the grip of a red-hot temper tantrum. The beauty of the couch is that it can be manipulated to suit every last whim. Think of it as the living-room equivalent of an emoticon. Ernsting showed the couch as part of a bigger collection — which includes a Moody chair and a Moody “nest” — at the design fair IMM Cologne recently. More info on her website here.

[Images courtesy of Hanna Emelie Ernsting]