Techy Window Display Lets You Control a Leaping Avatar [Video]

You might think you’re inured to the power of advertising, but here’s something you couldn’t ignore even if you tried: A display window in which a virtual “street wear” model leaps, bounds, and twirls — like some sort of parkour freak — in response to your movements.

OK, that sounds weird and even a tad creepy, but just watch the video. It’ll kinda blow your mind:

The display window is a concept by Marcus Wallander, of the alty ad school Hyper Island, in Stockholm, and the idea was to create some form of interaction between WeSC, a self-described clothing brand for “intellectual slackers,” and folks on the street. So he came up with a shopping window that features video people walking by get to control.

How it works: An infrared camera locates a passer by, and sends a message to a computer program — developed using Processing — to respond to the person’s movements. The video’s then projected onto a screen in the shopping window.

To give the brand deeper play, Wollander set it up so that the look of the virtual models (and the trippy wallpaper behind ’em) is determined by web users all over the world.