Art Installation Bends a Building Facade to the Sound of Your Voice [Video]

Ever wish you could bend, warp or squash any old building into something more Frank Gehry-esque? OK, maybe that’s just me, but you don’t have to be an architecture dork to appreciate the fun of “Perspective Lyrique” — an interactive performance that, through the magic of projected video, let a crowd of people in France twist the facade of an old theatre into weird shapes controlled by the sounds of their voices. (It makes more sense when you watch the video.)

1024 Architecture, the brains behind the installation, ” focuses on the interaction between body, space, sound, visual, low-tech and hi-tech, art and architecture.” The installation took place at the Celestin theatre in Lyon, France, and the low-tech part involved some pretty straightforward (but striking) interactive lighting… While the high-tech part got, well, pretty darn high-tech. Here’s a screenshot of the application (called MadMapper) that 1024’s resident mad scientists, Pierre Schneider and François Wunschel, used to generate some Perspective Lyrique’s freakier effects:

For the building-morphing effects, the artists created a custom program that would analyze the tones in an audience-member’s voice and then mathematically apply it as a deformation to the image in real time. Result? They turned an entire building into putty in the audience’s hands. …Er, mouths. You know what we mean. [Read more at 1024 Architecture]