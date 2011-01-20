Jawbone Unveils Headset With Motion Sensing Controls

Just when you thought the guys at Jawbone would get a little bit tired and take a break from inventing new stuff , they’ve gone and unveiled another new flagship Bluetooth headset. The Jawbone Era boasts better sound, and an intriguing bit of gestural control that does away with the pain of fiddling with the headset’s tiny button.

That last feature is the biggest draw, and relies on a tiny built-in accelerometer. Now, a simple shake of the device performs the most common commands: Four shakes puts the headset in pairing mode; if your headset is on your desk, you shake it twice before putting it in to answer. When the headset is in ear, you no longer need to look for the button — tapping anywhere answers a call.

“We’re really expanding the interaction space you have with this tiny device,” Hosain Rahman, Jawbone’s CEO, tells Co.Design. “You can’t do much with just one button.” Rahman says that a new breed of apps utilizing the motion-sensing capability will be out soon.

The Era also has better sound, thanks to a subtle improvement in the in-ear speaker: It’s 25% larger, even though the earpiece hasn’t grown. Jawbone accomplished this by expanding the speaker ever so slightly to the side of the earpiece.