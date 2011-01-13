advertisement
Spectacle-Laden Dali Museum Now Open for Business

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

The new Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, has finally opened its doors, and, exactly as we expected, it’s a great, big masturbatory tribute to The Great Masturbator himself.

advertisement

We don’t really need to get into that again, though. Suffice to say, the museum — designed by the architecture giant HOK — is still a raging spectacle. Its geodesic blob still looks like a tumor (for all its engineering wizardry). And the building still may or may not be an homage to adolescent horniness. But hey, judge for yourself.

[More images and the official press-speak at Designboom; or for a smarter take on Dali, check out these two excellent essays, one by George Orwell, the other by art critic Robert Hughes]

