Wanted: Ugly-Chic Lamp Designed For Max Versatility

Block 2 , by Australian designer Henry Pilcher , is the ugliest lamp we’ve ever fallen in love with. An industrial lampshade inserted into a clunky wooden geodesic dome, it looks a giant wiffle ball attacked a lightbulb — or, at best, a poor man’s homage to Bucky Fuller .

But even all that, erm, character has its charm and, in fact, it’s what makes the lamp so ingenious: The frame has 20 sides, each its own base, which means you can position the light on a floor or tabletop any of 20 ways. For more flexibility, you can hang the lamp on hooks, using its timber joints (image above). “Neither a pendant, nor conventional floor lamp,” Pilcher writes on his website, “Block 2 can be stacked or arranged in countless ways to suit any space.”

We agree, but we think it makes the most sense in small spaces, which is where we’re all headed anyway. Lighting takes up ungodly amounts of room. So unless you’re blessed with top-notch overhead light, chances are your place is a symphony of floor lamps, table lamps, desk lamps, and more.