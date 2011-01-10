Toyota Unveils a Tiny Version of the Prius, For Fashionable City Slickers

Toyota had a rough time in 2010 , but its Prius line is still the iPod of hybrid vehicles: iconic, ubiquitous, and essentially a synonym for the whole concept of “hybrid vehicle” itself. Now, with its Prius C concept , Toyota is expanding the family to compete in the “urban smart car” sector.

But instead of yet another hypermiling nano-compact that looks more like militarized golf cart or cutesy George Jetson pod than a sensible automobile, the Prius C is designed to make smart-cars go mainstream — with sleek but demure styling and price tag that won’t make you cry uncle.

Toyota unveiled the C today at the 2011 North American International Auto Show, touting the vehicle’s “appeal to young singles and couples who want an eco-sensitive, high-mileage, fun-to-drive Prius.” It certainly looks that way — kind of like the Honda Fit, but much hipper. The headlights set far back against the windshield are certainly a bold touch. I could easily see myself backing this thing into a micro-sized parking space in Manhattan and not feeling embarrassed about it. (Which is saying something, given that my overall opinion of hybrid vehicles owes a lot to this vicious Simpsons gag.)