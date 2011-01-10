Ghostly Art Installation Haunts a French Forest [Video]

We wonder how many people went marching around in the Scarpe-Escaut forest in northern France recently only to stop, suddenly, and scream like a banshee. For good reason: The place looked like the set of The Blair Witch Project. (Fortunately, without the quivering snot .)

To this we owe John Grade, a Seattle artist who, as part of a larger art project, turned the quiet, natural beauty of the Scarpe-Escaut into a month-long frightfest, with a flimsy wood-and-string sculpture that snaked along the ground and around the trees like the work of some sort of crazed spirit. In one place, you had a skeletal tube half-buried in the ground; elsewhere, a ghost door that led to nowhere. If that’s not eerie enough, Grade made a video for the project called The Hunt. Naturally, it was filmed with a shaky handheld. Watch it above, if you dare…

Not everyone — or rather, everything — was terrified, though. In fact, one clutch of forest dwellers was downright fearless: the wild boars, who’d apparently bound through the grove, wreaking havoc on the sculpture and forcing the artist to repair his work daily. Kinda? ruins the mystery, don’t it?