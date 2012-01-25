Furball, Begone! Dyson Unveils Dog Grooming Vac Brush

Just when you thought you wouldn’t be hearing from Dyson for a while, given all their recent new toys, they’ve come around again with a batch of stuff we didn’t expect. This time: A tiny wall hanging vacuum, and a super clever attachment for grooming your dog.

Dyson’s engineers must have heard a lot of horror stories about pet hair, because the latter invention is pretty ingenious. It’s basically a combination of a hair brush and a vacuum. You use the brush as you normally would, with a little bit of suction while you work for clearing away loose fur. But then, when you’re done and you’ve got a brush full of hair, the bristles retract and the fur ball gets sucked away. Watch — it’s like magic:

The second product is perhaps a bit less surprising, but maybe a bit more useful. The so-called Digital Slim is a bit like their handheld cordless vacuums, but this time, it’s a bit tinier and it comes with a long wand, for reading up into the curtains or way behind the couch: