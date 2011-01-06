Withings Unveils Blood Pressure Cuff for iPhone

Medical devices tend to look weird and intimidating. While that might be useful for film directors like David Cronenberg , it’s not great for normal folks who just need to perform personal medical checks, like monitoring their blood pressure. That’s why French gadgetmaker Withings is launching a blood pressure cuff combined with the intuitive, feel-good design of an iPhone app . (To their credit, they haven’t slapped some cheesy “iSomething” moniker on it.) It’s meant to make personal medicine as simple — or even fun — as playing Angry Birds.

Can you get a blood pressure cuff for much less than Withings’s $129 asking price? Most definitely, as tech blog Gearfuse rightly notes . But just like Apple, Withings isn’t just selling you a thing — it’s selling an experience. Namely: a cuff that actually looks comfortable, a familiar way to operate it, and — thanks to the iPhone — an intuitive means of interpreting the results without consulting a specialist or, worse, Wikipedia.

It’s compatible with iPod, -Phone, and -Pad; saves your readings automatically; connects automatically with cloud-based personal health tools like Microsoft HealthVault and Google Health; and graphically displays your measurements in context against recommendations from the World Health Organization. (Because unless you’re a registered nurse, who knows what a random number alongside the word “systolic” means, anyway?)

It even rolls up into a little package that almost looks — dare we say — stylish. The product officially launches today at the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.